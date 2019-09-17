Fort Worth stylist opens store on Berry Street to help people find perfect work outfit

Their uniforms are the same, but off the field the Cowboys show off their personal style Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett prefers his players to wear suits on road trips, a request some of them take very seriously. Take a look at some of their elaborate fashion choices. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett prefers his players to wear suits on road trips, a request some of them take very seriously. Take a look at some of their elaborate fashion choices.

When you first walk up to the storefront of Colour Basis at 1721 W. Berry St., you’ll notice that there isn’t a door handle.

That’s because the staff on the inside is waiting for you to arrive, and when they see you walk up, they open the door for you and welcome you into the boutique. And when you first walk in, you’re hit with a riot of color — as the name implies.

But it’s not just about color. Owner Christi Schreiber opened her brick-and-mortar boutique as an extension of her styling business. As a celebrity stylist, she’s worked with celebrities and people in the public eye to make them look as great as possible.

And the new boutique will open those services up to everyone by teaching someone how to achieve the look in the profession they want and selling it to them in the store.

“We’re 50/50,” Schreiber said. “We’re 50% retail and 50% education.”

For men, Colour Basis can get them fitted for custom suits, show them how to tie a tie and even creative ways to fold a pocket square.

For women, the services and products are more extensive. The clothes you’ll find in Colour Basis aren’t the pieces you would turn to for a girls’ night out. They stock mostly classic, more conservative garments, the kinds of things that don’t go out of style as trends change over the years. Schreiber said Colour Basis is the place you can turn to find an outfit for the next step in your career.

And if you’re a professional woman looking for an outfit for an important event, the staff at Colour Basis will help you build the perfect outfit, from the inside out. That means helping you find underwear, because even if no one sees it, it’s still important.

“It’s like building a house,” Schreiber said. “You have to start off with a strong foundation.”

The grand opening week for Colour Basis will start at 9 a.m. Thursday, and events for the week will include education stations that teach people how to tie a Windsor knot, how to accessorize a woman’s outfit and makeup tips.

Hours for the store are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.