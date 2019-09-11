Y’all, Reese Witherspoon is bringing her ‘Southern charm’ inspired clothes to Southlake

Art in the Square in Southlake but watch out for that moose Art in the Square in Southlake attracts artists nationwide to the Town Square to show off their work and have some fun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Art in the Square in Southlake attracts artists nationwide to the Town Square to show off their work and have some fun.

Dressing like Reese Witherspoon will soon get a lot easier for the people of north Texas.

Draper James, a clothing boutique founded by the Oscar-winning actress herself, is opening a location in Southlake Town Square at 311 Grand Ave. East. Draper James advertises itself as a clothing, accessories and home goods retailer full of “Southern charm,” which apparently means the clothes are heavy on the denim and earth tones with splashes of gingham here and there, and wine glasses are etched with the words “cheers y’all,” if the offerings on the website is anything to go by.

The clothes retail on the higher end, with a simple graphic hoodie retailing for $98.

This wouldn’t be the first time Draper James has blessed DFW with its presence. A pop-up opened in Highland Park Village in Dallas in 2016, though after the pop-up closed the brand could still be found at Neighborhood Goods in Plano.

No opening date has been set.