Chemical smell causes officials to evacuate the Young Women’s Leadership Academy

A strong chemical odor triggered an evacuation at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy on Tuesday.

One adult and two children were taken to the hospital and about 20 adults and children were evaluated outside the school, said Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

The odor was caused by a sewer gas leak resulting from construction in the area, according to a school official. There was no word on the condition of those who were seen by the hospital’s medical personnel.

School officials reported the smell about 10:30 a.m., but firefighters cleared the school, located in the 400 block of East 8th Street, and began letting people back inside about an hour later, Drivdahl said.

A hazardous materials unit was sent in to investigate.

Firefighters never detected any measurable readings on their monitors that would indicate anything harmful, according to Drivdahl.

Firefighters could not determine where the odor originated, although Drivdahl did say that there is a construction site nearby.