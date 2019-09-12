Bus driver, students taken to hospitals after school bus crashes in Fort Worth

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

The driver of a school bus and three children on board were taken to local hospitals Wednesday afternoon after the bus crashed in Fort Worth, according to authorities.

Two other children were transported via private vehicles to an area hospital as a precaution, Fort Worth police said. There were 19 people on the bus, according to a MedStar spokesman.

The accident occurred in the 6900 block of Sheridan Road in south Fort Worth, police said. The department was unable to say how the crash occurred.

KTVT (Channel 11) reported the bus clipped a tree. Video of the bus from KTVT shows the front passenger side of the bus noticeably dented, caving into the interior of the bus.

The bus appeared to serve students in the Everman Independent School District, according to KXAS (Channel 5).