Man guilty of 2 murders; Worst thing victims did was shake neighbor’s hand, prosecutor said

Former middle school scene teacher Cary Heath was found guilty at trial for killing his two neighbors in 2016.

It took less than 25 minutes Thursday for a Tarrant County jury to find a former middle school teacher guilty of capital murder in the deaths of two of his neighbors.

Prosecuting attorneys did not seek the death penalty against Cary Joseph Heath, 37, of Fort Worth, a former North Texas science teacher who was accused of killing two men at a 2016 Halloween party in their neighborhood.

Heath, who was a science teacher at a Cedar Hill middle school, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

“Can you understand how much anger it takes to unload your entire magazine into two individuals and then strike them with the butt of your rifle,” said Nicholas Vincent, Tarrant County assistant district attorney. “That’s not only murder, that’s a massacre.”

Heath was accused of shooting, then beating and killing two of his neighbors in front of their homes on Buffalo Springs Drive in south Fort Worth.

Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Daniel Haros, 25, and Phillip Evans Garcia, 25.

John Stickels, the attorney who defended Heath, said he had introduced enough reasonable doubt into evidence for the jury to acquit his client. There is evidence to suggest the rifle barrel on the suspected murder weapon was switched and also evidence that suggests blood samples were contaminated, Stickels said.

But Page Simpson, who is also representing the state, said even if those two things were true, it does not explain the blood and the DNA from the victims that investigators found in the defendant’s safe.

“The worst thing these two victims did was go over and shake their neighbor’s hand,” Simpson said.

A trial is also pending for Heath’s wife, Tiffany Heath, who is accused of helping her husband cover up the alleged crime.

Heath was arrested a day after the shootings in the parking lot of Permenter Middle School — where he taught science to eighth-graders — in Cedar Hill.

The killings immediately followed a “friendly and cordial” conversation at a neighbor’s Halloween party, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2016, and immediately preceded the suspect saying that he would never see his 1-year-old baby again.

Heath and his wife were at a small Halloween gathering at their next-door neighbor’s home in the 800 block of Buffalo Springs Drive. Everyone was standing in the front yard early on the morning of Oct. 23, 2016, when four neighbors came to visit for less than five minutes before walking back home, according to the warrant.

A neighbor said the conversation was friendly and cordial, but a few minutes later, after Heath’s wife and neighbor went into the neighbor’s house, multiple gunshots were heard. A neighbor reported the gunshots to police, opened the door and saw a man standing over one victim, striking him with the butt of a rifle, the warrant said. When the caller told the suspect to stop, the suspect pointed the weapon at the caller and asked if he or she “had a problem.”

A couple of minutes after that, Heath ran into a neighbor’s house, handed someone his 1-year-old baby and said: “This is the last time I will see the baby. I killed two people,” before running out, the warrant said.

One man was lying dead in a driveway down the street. The other victim lay dead in a different front yard. A medical examiner told police that they died of multiple gunshots and blunt-force trauma to the face and head, the affidavit said.

Heath’s wife told police that her husband admitted to her that he killed the two men, and then asked her to clean the blood in the gun safe, according to the warrant.