Elderly man airlifted to hospital with respiratory burns, Fort Worth fire dept. says

Fort Worth firefighters and other responders transport a man with respiratory burns to a helicopter to be taken to a local hospital. It’s unclear how the man became burned, according to Mike Drivdahl, a fire department spokesman. Courtesy of the Fort Worth Fire Department

An elderly man was airlifted to a local hospital Thursday morning after he suffered burns to his face and his respiratory tract, according to Mike Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

It’s unclear how the man became burned, and firefighters didn’t respond to a structure fire, Drivdahl said. But respiratory burns like this, he said, can occur when there’s a flash fire or an explosion.

The respiratory tract is fragile and burns can pose serious problems, he said.

Firefighters responded to the man in the 8700 block of Calmont Avenue a little after 9 a.m. Thursday and he was transported via CareFlite to the Parkland Memorial Hospital burn unit in Dallas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Our biggest concern,” Drivdahl said, “is the swelling of the trachea.”

Drivdahl didn’t know the man’s current condition, but noted he was able to talk when firefighters arrived. It would be hard to know the extent of the man’s injuries without a doctor inspecting him, he said.

He was also unaware of where the man was when he was burned.

The man was the second burn victim treated by Fort Worth firefighters Thursday, after the department responded to a fire in an East Belknap Street business around 4:30 a.m. A man was in critical condition with severe burns, according to the fire department, and arson was suspected.

Drivdahl said Thursday might not have been busier than normal for firefighters, but it has been “more dramatic.”