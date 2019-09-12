Fort Worth capital murder suspect arrested; he’s also accused of raping 2 women

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 4 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Fort Worth man who police believe has raped two women in as many weeks and beat a woman to death early Saturday was in custody Thursday.

Detectives believe the rapes occurred on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 in Fort Worth.

A 53-year-old woman was apparently beaten to death early Saturday and left in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Ederville Road.

Police identified the suspect as Lee Dexter Joiner, 31, of Fort Worth. He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday and he faces charges of capital murder and sexual assault.

Joiner was booked into jail on Tuesday on two counts of sexual assault and an outstanding warrant out of Dallas County on a charge of indecent exposure.

On Thursday morning, the capital murder charge was added to Joiner.

The name of the woman killed early Saturday has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, but a police report identified her as Ruby Antionette Maeda, 53.

Patrol officers were called early Saturday to the 1500 block of Ederville Road.

A caller told authorities that a woman was lying in the parking lot.

When they arrived, police found the body of a woman in the parking lot who appeared to have been beaten. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead.

Police did not reveal any information on whether Joiner knew Maeda and authorities did not provide further details of the killing.

Police noted that Joiner is accused of raping a 38-year-old woman at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the 1900 block of S. Ederville Road.

In addition, detectives said Joiner is a suspect in the sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman on Sept. 3.

“In order to protect the integrity of these investigations, specific details cannot be released,” police said in a Thursday news release.