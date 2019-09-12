Amazon to open hub for air delivery in Fort Worth, create 300 full-time jobs

The Amazon facility near Alliance Airport. Star-Telegram archives

Amazon is bringing its latest hub for air delivery to Fort Worth.

In October, the company is set to open its Regional Air Hub at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, creating 300 full-time jobs to aid in the delivery of packages across North Texas, according to a press release from Amazon. The center will support Amazon Air, the company’s fleet of planes that make quick deliveries possible.

The Regional Air Hub, Amazon said in the release, “is the first build-to-suit airport project of its kind in the Amazon Air network.”

The hub was reportedly built to support large-scale regional needs, such as the infrastructure to support multiple flights daily as well sort through massive amounts of packages.

“We are excited to start flying to and from our new facility at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport very soon — this facility will allow us to offer even more selection and faster delivery to our customers,” Amazon Global Air Vice President Sarah Rhoads said in the release. “This is our latest investment in Texas and we look forward to hiring top talent from the local community.”

The hub is expected to create 300 full-time jobs over time as it becomes fully operational, and the company intends to seek job candidates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Those interested in learning about a job at the hub, as well as positions at different facilities across Texas, can visit the Dallas Amazon Career Day event on Sept. 17. It’s set to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frontiers of Flight Museum on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas.

The event is scheduled along with other Amazon Career Days to be held in Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Seattle and Arlington, Virginia.

Amazon announced plans for the hub in December 2018, saying construction was already underway.

Mayor Betsy Price said at the time the move was “a huge win for Fort Worth” and the city “continues to establish itself as a transportation and logistics hub.”

The hub in Fort Worth, according to the release, “will include daily flights and allow Amazon to further serve its customer base in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.”