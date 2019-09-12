Teen dies after being hit by car in parking lot during possible drug deal, police say

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 4 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 19-year-old has died from injuries he suffered in an Arlington parking lot while he may have been involved in what police called “high-risk activity.”

The teen may have been hit by a vehicle during a possible drug transaction, Arlington police said.

The teen suffered the injuries Tuesday night, but died Wednesday morning in a local hospital.

The victim has been identified as Jose Alonso Contreras, 19, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday.

Arlington police responded to a call of an unconscious person in a parking lot about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Spruce Point Drive in Arlington.

Arlington police determined that Contreras may have been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call Arlington homicide investigator Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters also can call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.