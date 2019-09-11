Body of homeless man found off South Freeway in Fort Worth, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The decomposing body of a homeless man was found a little before noon Wednesday off of South Freeway in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of the freeway near Holiday Liquor around 11:55 a.m. A caller had reported he found the body of a man just off the right shoulder of the road, according to a police call log.

The officers found the homeless man’s body underneath a canopy of trees off the roadway, police said. The body was near a homeless camp, where police believe the man had been staying.

The body, which was in a deep stage of decomposition, appears to have been there for some time, police said.

Homicide investigators will be notified of the incident, according to Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman.