Fate of Fort Worth teacher delayed as school board to spend more time reviewing case

The Fort Worth school board decided late Tuesday night to spend more time reviewing the case involving teacher Georgia Clark.

After holding a hearing in executive session, the board voted 8-0 to vote at a special meeting within 10 days on whether to reinstate Clark.

An independent hearing examiner recently recommended to reinstate Clark, a Carter-Riverside teacher whose Twitter posts against immigrant students at a mostly Hispanic campus sparked a national backlash.

The vote Tuesday came during a meeting that included public comment and a hearing in closed session.

Carter-Riverside High School senior Miracle Slover was one of about 10 people who asked the board not to reinstate Clark.

Slover, 17, had Clark for English last year. She said the teacher segregated the class by race in the third week of school with Hispanics and African-American students in the back and white students in the front.

Slover said Clark sometimes referred to her as having “nappy” hair.

When asked how that made her feel, Slover answered, “Bad. That’s why I wrote seven essays.”

Slover said she penned essays about the classroom climate to the school administration, but Clark’s actions weren’t addressed until after the teacher took to Twitter to push for an immigration crackdown on her campus.

Slover said after an incident in which Hispanic students believed Clark asked them to show papers as an anti-immigrant slur, many responded by not showing up for the class.

Several speakers told the board of how they too had encountered racism as students, including being told not to talk in Spanish or Japanese.

Clark’s case was heard in the executive session portion of the school board meeting.

Earlier this month, a hearing examiner issued a recommendation that called for the district to reinstate Clark. Robert C. Prather Sr. was the independent hearing examiner assigned to the case. He issued a 76-page report.

“It is recommended that the FWISD administration’s proposed termination of the Continuing contract of Georgia Clark is not justified, is not supported by the evidence, should not be approved and should not be upheld and that Georgia Clark’s appeal of the proposed termination be Granted and that FWISD decline to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark,” Prather said.

Under the Texas Education Code, once the hearing examiner prepared the recommendation, it was sent to the school board president, education commissioner and Clark. The board is required to consider the recommendation and record of the hearing examiner at “the first board meeting for which notice can be posted.”

The Georgia Clark case

Clark, an English teacher, was placed on administrative leave in May after the district was alerted about Twitter posts that she directed to President Donald Trump. She told a district investigator she thought the messages were private.

In June, the Fort Worth school board voted 8-0 in favor of Clark’s “proposed termination.” Superintendent Kent P. Scribner recommended that Clark be terminated based on her use of racially insensitive language and her abuse of social media.

