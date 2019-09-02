Pedestrian hit, killed by train in north Fort Worth, fire official says

Stop. Trains Can’t. This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks.

A woman was hit and killed by a train Monday morning just north of downtown Fort Worth, authorities said.

Officials had not released the name of the victim pending notification of relatives.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene about 8:30 a.m. near Northside Drive and Samuels Avenue.

Authorities released few details on the incident, saying only that a train stopped after hitting the woman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An investigation continued Monday on the fatal incident.