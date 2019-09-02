Fort Worth
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in north Fort Worth, fire official says
Stop. Trains Can’t.
A woman was hit and killed by a train Monday morning just north of downtown Fort Worth, authorities said.
Officials had not released the name of the victim pending notification of relatives.
Police and firefighters responded to the scene about 8:30 a.m. near Northside Drive and Samuels Avenue.
Authorities released few details on the incident, saying only that a train stopped after hitting the woman.
An investigation continued Monday on the fatal incident.
