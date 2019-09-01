Man stabbed to death in Forest Hill business parking lot, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday morning in a Forest Hill business parking lot, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Initially, Fort Worth police responded to the stabbing call Sunday morning in the 4100 block of Mansfield Highway, but officers later determined the location was in Forest Hill.

A man who was found to have suffered stab wounds was taken to a Fort Worth hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Forest Hill police responded to the scene about 5:30 a.m., and detectives determined the attack occurred in the parking lot of Cash America Pawn. The business was closed at the time of the stabbing.

Forest Hill have not determined a motive for the attack.

No one had been arrested as of Sunday.