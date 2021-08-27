Third-grade students at Meadow Creek in HEB district quarantined due to COVID outbreak

Third-graders at Meadow Creek Elementary School in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district and their siblings who live in the same household will attend classes online for a week after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the district said in a statement on its website.

Meadow Creek Elementary had a high number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the third grade this week, according to the statement.

Third-graders who attend Meadow Creek began online learning Friday, which is expected to continue through Sept. 3. The students are expected to return to in-person school on Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday, the district said.

Tarrant County Public Health has also required that siblings who live in the same household as the third-grade students must quarantine for the same period of time, the district said.

There are 97 students in the third grade at Meadow Creek Elementary, according to a district spokeswoman.

Classrooms and common areas will receive additional cleaning and disinfecting before the students return to the building, the district said. The cleaning will include the use of electrostatic sprayers with disinfectant that meets or exceeds guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in treating COVID-19.

The HEB ISD Online Learning information website includes expectations, tips for success, and technical support resources.

On Monday night, the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board considered a measure to offer virtual learning as an option for all kindergarten through sixth-grade students, but the board did not vote on the motion.

Because no action was taken, the measure failed. It might be reintroduced at a later meeting.

The board has another meeting scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday to discuss a possible mask mandate.