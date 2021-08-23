HEB school district fails to take action on virtual learning, will debate masks next

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board did not take any action Monday evening on a measure to offer virtual learning after school board members expressed concerns over uncertainties about the options.

Because no action was taken, the measure failed. It might be reintroduced at a later meeting.

The motion, which would allow students from kindergarten to sixth grade to enroll in virtual-only education, was supported by many parents and opposed by parents and district employees.

Supporters during a public hearing said a virtual learning option would help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those opposed expressed concerns about students being able to keep up with learning expectations and teachers offering the same level of education.

Superintendent Steve Chapman originally made a motion to postpone until Friday, when the board will have a meeting at 5 p.m., but it didn’t get a majority vote.

“I believe that making this decision a week from today won’t change what we’ll be doing,” Chapman said. “I believe there are some parents out there who would have a different view on virtual learning if there were other options on the table.”

The district is also looking to hire virtual teachers and would need about 25 depending on how duties were assigned, Assistant Superintendent Darla Clark said.

Board member Fred Campos said a possible mask mandate for schools will be discussed Friday.

“We cannot make this discussion about virtual learning until we have had the discussion regarding masks on Friday,” he said.

Campos said requiring masks could help parents feel safer about sending their children to school in-person, he argued.

Rochelle Ross, secretary and board member, said a virtual learning option would not be something the district could easily back out of at any point until the end of the school year.

“If we approve any kind of virtual school it is here through the end of the school year,” Ross said. “It’s not going away. ... If we make a decision on this, we have got to look at it way more long term.”

District officials also said they aren’t sure how special education and speech therapy needs would be handled.

Online learning would cost the district an estimated $1.187 million. The district currently has 602 students enrolled for virtual education. The state does not offer per-student funding for students who take virtual classes.