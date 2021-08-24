Keller ISD mom reported racist images painted on parking spaces at two high schools

A mom in the Keller ISD school district said two parking spaces had offensive images. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The mother of a senior at Timber Creek High School complained to officials after racist images were discovered in two high school parking spaces last week.

Erica Olivo said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that her daughter, who is a senior at Timber Creek, showed her Snapchat images of a white square with the words “is right” and a cartoon caricature of a Native American.

The images were in parking spaces at Timber Creek and Keller High School, where the campus mascot is the Keller High School Indians.

“I saw the images. Right away, I knew what they meant,” Olivo said.

In an emailed statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the school district said “Both issues have been addressed and those spots have been painted over. Campus administration reserves the right to disallow offensive verbiage or imagery in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.”

Olivo said her daughter first saw the images Aug. 14 when she went to the senior sunrise event and then went to the parking lot at Timber Creek to paint her parking space.

Keller High School seniors can purchase parking spaces and paint them, Olivo said.

When students paint their parking spots, they must comply with district guidelines, but there is no walkthrough, Olivo said.

Olivo emailed Keller ISD officials and said she got a response saying the district was aware of the situation and was going to address it with the students’ parents. She was also told the district would monitor the parking spaces.

Olivo said she wants the district to have a tougher policy in place.

“If a parent doesn’t care, there won’t be consequences,” she said.