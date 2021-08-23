Coronavirus

‘Protect our Dragons.’ Carroll parents demand mask mandate during silent protest.

About 40 parents of Carroll ISD students held a silent protest ahead of Monday’s school board meeting while calling for a mask mandate.
About 40 parents of Carroll ISD students held a silent protest ahead of Monday’s school board meeting while calling for a mask mandate. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
SOUTHLAKE

A crowd of about 40 parents who want the Carroll school district to implement a mask mandate held a silent protest outside of the school administration building Monday afternoon.

Jennifer Shudder, a physician who favors having a mask mandate, said she was waiting to get inside the school board meeting to present a petition signed by more than 100 doctors living in Southlake.

She added that most doctors who signed the petition could not attend the protest because they are “taking care of critically ill patients in the ICU.“

Shudder also held a sign that read, “I’m tired of seeing people suffer and die.”

Other protesters carried signs saying, “Protect our Dragons. Mask up, VAX up.”

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Shudder’s husband, Ed Hernandez, said that he is also attending the protest out of concern for his son, who is a special education student.

His son is nonverbal, cannot wear a mask and is in delicate health, Hernandez said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service