‘Protect our Dragons.’ Carroll parents demand mask mandate during silent protest.

About 40 parents of Carroll ISD students held a silent protest ahead of Monday’s school board meeting while calling for a mask mandate. Special to the Star-Telegram

A crowd of about 40 parents who want the Carroll school district to implement a mask mandate held a silent protest outside of the school administration building Monday afternoon.

Jennifer Shudder, a physician who favors having a mask mandate, said she was waiting to get inside the school board meeting to present a petition signed by more than 100 doctors living in Southlake.

She added that most doctors who signed the petition could not attend the protest because they are “taking care of critically ill patients in the ICU.“

Shudder also held a sign that read, “I’m tired of seeing people suffer and die.”

Other protesters carried signs saying, “Protect our Dragons. Mask up, VAX up.”

Shudder’s husband, Ed Hernandez, said that he is also attending the protest out of concern for his son, who is a special education student.

His son is nonverbal, cannot wear a mask and is in delicate health, Hernandez said.