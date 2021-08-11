Houston business executive, daughter will donate $5 million to TCU nursing college

The founder of a Houston business that sells seismic data to energy companies, and her daughter, intend to donate $5 million to Texas Christian University’s nursing and health sciences college, the family’s second donation of that amount to the Fort Worth university.

The donation from Marilyn and Morgan Davies will endow the dean position at the Harris College of Nursing & Health Sciences, TCU said on Wednesday.

Marilyn Davies is the CEO of Bailey Banks Seismic, L.P. She is a member of the TCU Board of Trustees and the Board of Visitors at Harris College.

The university said that the Davies’ donation “will increase the national profile of the college, fund the recruitment and retention of national and international thought leaders and support new initiatives that elevate the visibility of the people and programs in Harris College.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Davies family for this transformational gift that will move TCU toward even greater national and international recognition and accelerate Harris College’s reputation as a destination of distinction for students pursuing health-related professions,” Chancellor Victor Boschini wrote in a statement.

Marilyn Davies also previously donated $5 million to TCU’s Harris College and its speech-language pathology and deaf and hard of hearing studies programs. Morgan Davies, Davies’ daughter, graduated from the college in 2012.

Christopher Watts is the inaugural Marilyn and Morgan Davies Dean of Harris College.

“I believe Dean Watts has an extraordinary vision of Harris College in the future, and now he will have additional resources to move the entire college to the next step in its national position,” Marilyn Davies said in TCU’s news release. “Our family hopes that this endowment for Harris College will allow the individual academic units to enhance programs by providing additional services and equipment to strengthen programs.”