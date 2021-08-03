Former TCU CB Jeff Gladney indicted on family violence assault charge in Dallas

Former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney has been indicted for assaulting a woman in Dallas last April. Dallas County Jail

Former TCU cornerback and current Minnesota Viking Jeff Gladney has been indicted by a grand jury in Dallas on a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault, according to court records. A trial date has not been set.

If convicted, Gladney faces two to 10 years in prison.

Gladney allegedly assaulted a woman on April 2 in Dallas, and was arrested on April 5. The woman filed a civil lawsuit against Gladney last week, seeking at least $1 million in damages.

According to the civil suit, the woman alleges Gladney beat her for more than two hours on April 2 and then tried to bribe her in the weeks since to stay silent. Gladney allegedly bought a $1,000 necklace for the woman as well as a spa gift card.

These serious charges put Gladney’s football future in doubt. He has not been with the Vikings since his arrest in April.

Gladney was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, and played in all 16 games for the Vikings last season, including 15 starts. He had 81 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, with three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Before starting his professional career, Gladney was an All-Big 12 player at TCU. He joined the Frogs after a standout high school career at New Boston.