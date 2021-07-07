Decatur school board provides no updates on the status of superintendent’s job

Decatur schools Superintendent Joseph Coburn at a recent school board meeting. Special to the Star-Telegram

After a meeting that lasted nearly six hours, the Decatur school board did not announce what they decided during closed session in regard to the employment of Superintendent Joseph Coburn.

The board was in closed session for more than five hours. The Decatur ISD school board took action regarding Coburn but did not announce what action was taken, according to the Wise County Messenger.

The meeting was a special meeting, called before the July 19 regularly scheduled meeting.

School board trustee Jennifer Wren said she did not know the intent behind the agenda’s language concerning Coburn’s employment.

“We have not had an agenda item worded that way in the past,” Wren said.

Wren said if Coburn is removed, she believes it will harm the district.

“Since our athletic director (Mike Fuller) left, we have lost coaches,” Wren said. “I imagine that if Dr. Coburn leaves, we will lose more employees.”

In January, board members unanimously voted to extend Coburn’s contract and give him a raise. But the meeting Tuesday marked the second time board members have met since May to discuss Coburn’s employment.

During the first special meeting on May 10, Coburn said he was ready to move forward with the school board after a four-hour executive session to discuss a possible separation agreement.

At the meeting in May, Coburn said trustees have an obligation to their community to set a vision for their schools which aligns with those who elected them.

“It’s a duty of the school board as they speak for the community,” he said.

Coburn came to Decatur ISD in December 2019, leading the district through the pandemic. He helped navigate decisions such as lifting the mask mandate in Decatur ISD schools.

“Dr. Coburn has made positive strides with our curriculum and preliminary STAAR results and is well liked by our teachers,” Wren said. “When your district is not stable, people look elsewhere. It’s harder to retain and hire quality employees.”