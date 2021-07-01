Mansfield trustees hold off on appointing replacement after board president resigns

Courtney Lackey Wilson announced her resignation as president of the Mansfield School Board. Courtesy

Mansfield School Board President Courtney Lackey Wilson was in tears as she announced her resignation on Thursday because of health and personal reasons.

Lackey Wilson told the board it was a heartbreaking decision.

“I need some time to take care of some things. Please know that it was an honor to get to serve our community. This is extremely hard for me,” she said.

“I can only hope that this is short-lived, but after what we have lived through for the past year and a half, I refrain from predicting the future,” Lackey Wilson said.

The school board voted 6-0 to accept Lackey Wilson’s resignation.

Vice President Michelle Newsom said trustees are holding off on making a decision on appointing someone to replace Lackey Wilson.

The board also voted to elect new officers. Newsom was elected president, Desiree Thomas as vice president and Randall Canedy as secretary.

Several in the audience praised Lackey Wilson for her leadership and for her commitment to the school district. They also urged trustees to appoint someone to replace Lackey Wilson who reflects the growing diversity in Mansfield.

Scherron Richard, who has two children in the district, said she hopes trustees will consider filling the Place 7 vacancy by considering Yolanda McPherson and Corinne Fiagome, who ran in recent elections.

She told trustees that Mansfield is a majority-minority district and that diversity is not just about skin color.

Karen Williams, who is in a group called Black Mansfield - Ambassadors For Change, said she was saddened by Lackey Wilson’s resignation.

Williams said she hopes trustees will consider people such as McPherson, Fiagome and a former board member, Darrell Sneed.

“All are highly qualified. We just want to make sure that our voices are heard as well,” she said.