North Texas superintendent who ‘built a better Everman ISD’ dies from cancer

Curtis Amos, in 2015, died Saturday after a three-year battle with cancer, the Everman school district said. The Everman superintendent helped implement key programs in the school district during his tenure. Star-Telegram archives

The superintendent of the Everman school district, Curtis T Amos, died Saturday after a three-year battle with cancer, the school district said.

Amos was the first Black superintendent of Everman ISD, and the district flourished under his leadership, the district said on its website about Amos. He was unanimously voted into the position in 2015.

“Dr Curtis T Amos, Sr built a better Everman ISD,” Tobi Jackson, a trustee on the Fort Worth School District board, wrote in a Facebook post. “Dr Amos was an exceptional collaborator and always was an amazing partner. At Fort Worth SPARC, we were fortunate to be the recipient of his brilliant collaborative spirit, outstanding, principled leadership and support.”

Amos became a special education teacher after he received his undergraduate degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, his master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Tarleton State University.

Amos was a teacher, an assistant principal, a principal and a district administrator in three school districts prior to being the superintendent. He was instrumental in the passing of a $40 million bond for extra classrooms in 2019 in the district due to increased enrollment, according to the district’s website.

He also implemented full-day Pre-K and a two-way dual-language program in the district. He also started an initiative called Read, Write, and Achieve!, which works to ensure students are reading by the end of second grade.

Amos was 53, according to public records. He leaves behind a wife, who is also an educator, and two children.

Everman ISD Superintendent Curtis Amos stands in the school cafeteria at Charles Baxter Junior High School in Everman, TX, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com