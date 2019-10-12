Everman voters asked to spend $40 million for new classrooms, restrooms, roofs

SHARE COPY LINK

Everman school officials say that rising enrollment has officially put the district at capacity.

Now they are asking voters to approve a $40 million bond program Nov. 5 that would expand the high school, junior high school, elementary school and intermediate school.

“We have reached a point where we must expand district facilities to meet the growth,” Curtis Amos, superintendent of Everman schools, said in a statement.

On the ballot: The main pieces of the proposal would add two stories to the Everman Joe C. Bean High School, which includes 24 classrooms and eight science labs; two floors to Baxter Junior High, which includes 11 classrooms, one flex lab and four restrooms; and two stories to the Townley Elementary School, which includes 10 classrooms, one teacher workroom and several restrooms. The bond program might include adding classrooms and more to the Dan Powell Intermediate School. And it would include restructuring some schools, such as opening an Early Childhood Center at Dan Powell Intermediate and moving fifth-graders to the elementary school. It also would include new roofs for schools throughout the district.

Why it’s needed: Enrollment grew from 5,542 in 2015 to 6,174 in 2018. And projections show enrollment will be at 7,600 by 2028.

What’s the cost: School officials say the bond does not require a tax rate increase. “None. Zero! This is a No Tax Increase Bond Package,” according to the website sharing information about the proposal. Even so, property values in the Everman school district have grown, so tax bills may go up as a result of that.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election runs from Oct. 21-Nov. 1.