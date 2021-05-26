Education

Fort Worth school district approves new COVID-19 mask guidelines for students, staff

The Fort Worth school board approved new COVID-19 guidance for schools on Tuesday that will be in effect for about a week.

Beginning immediately and until June 3, students 12 years and older and employees who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks while on campus.

Student under 12 years old are still required to wear masks while indoors, but masks are optional outdoors. The new guidance applies to all Fort Worth school facilities and school buses.

Under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, face coverings for everyone will be optional starting June 4.

The last day of school is June 18.

Fort Worth ISD continues to partner with pharmaceutical companies to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at several district campuses. For details visit www.fwisd.org/covidvaccine.

