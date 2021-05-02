Northwest ISD voters approve more than $7 million in bonds for new schools, projects

Adams Middle School opened in 2018 in the Northwest school district. Not even two years later, students had already outgrown the school in the rapidly growing district. Northwest school district

Voters approved three out of four bond propositions that would pay for new schools and renovations in the Northwest school district, according to preliminary election results.

Voters in Denton, Tarrant and Wise Counties who fall within the district’s borders voted on the May 1 bond propositions. Proposals aimed at building schools, building recreational facilities and buying technology devices likely passed, based on unofficial election results. The fourth proposal, a $8,200,000 million bond for stadium renovations, did not pass with only 47.4% of voters in favor, the district said.

The approved bonds will give the district about $737,500,000 million.

The approved ballot propositions are:

Proposition A: School Facilities & Capital Improvements - $712,400,000, passed at 55.2% in favor

Proposition C: Middle School Recreational Facilities - $5,700,000, passed at 50.5% in favor

Proposition D: Technology Devices - $19,400,000, passed at 55.3% in favor

Northwest ISD is one of the fastest-growing districts in the state. More than 100,000 new students have enrolled in the past 10 years and the district expects to see about 4,000 to 5,4000 additional students enroll in NISD by the 2024-2025 school year.

The approved propositions include plans to build six new schools, significant renovations to Northwest High School, classroom additions at 11 elementary schools for Pre-K, land for future school sites and additional buses.

Additional details about each proposition and the proposed projects — as well as an explanation of school taxes — can be found at nisdtxbond.org.

The bond proposals were put on the May ballot after voters rejected a nearly $1 billion bond package last election season. The package, which was split into four proposals on the ballot, would have built seven schools, expanded three others and renovated existing campuses in the rapidly growing district. A majority of voters rejected the bond, as well as a proposed 3.26% increase in a property tax rate. The district said it would not increase taxes because of increasing property values

The NISD tax rate will not change as a result of this election, the district said.