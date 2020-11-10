9-year-old student took loaded gun to Tarrant County elementary school, officials say

A 9-year-old fourth-grader at a Tarrant County elementary school had a loaded handgun inside of a backpack all day on Monday, until two classmates discovered the weapon during dismissal and reported it, district officials confirmed.

The Greenfield Elementary student intended to show off the gun, according to Megan Overman, a spokesperson for the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District. Overman wouldn’t say what punishment the district is handing down to the student or explain how the child was able to get a hold of a loaded gun and bring it unnoticed to school.

The district isn’t releasing the name or gender of the student.

A letter from Greenfield Principal Kelly Ramsey went out to parents late Monday informing them that during dismissal two fourth-grade students noticed a student had a gun concealed in a backpack. They told school administrators about what they saw and administrators confiscated the gun, Ramsey wrote in the letter.

Fort Worth police officers responded to the school, she wrote, and reported they didn’t believe the student had plans to harm anyone or that “there was any danger to students or staff at any time.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Overman told the Star-Telegram over the phone district officials have spoken with the family and the child as part of an investigation.

“It seems like it was more of an opportunity to show, ‘I’m cool, look what I have, look what I did,’” Overman said. “Rather than ... any kind of negative or dangerous intent.”

When asked about the possibility there could have been an accidental shooting, as are reported across the country and in Texas every year, Overman said “we certainly share the same concerns.”

“Which is why weapons of any kind are not allowed on campus and why we take this situation and any others like it very, very seriously,” she said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The district has heard from parents who are understandably concerned about the incident, Overman acknowledged, and Greenfield Elementary planned to send an update to parents with more information in another letter later on Tuesday. The school and the district are encouraging anyone with questions to reach out.

Though Overman said she can’t discuss specific disciplinary action regarding students, the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD student handbook states a student must be expelled under federal and state law if that individual unlawfully had a gun “on or about” their person on school grounds.

There are no metal detectors on campus or backpack checks where someone could have found the gun, according to Overman. But the school emphasizes that if kids see something, they say something — a message officials are reinforcing following this incident.

Ramsey wrote in the letter Monday “we ask you to join is in reiterating these important lessons.” She also noted, “I am proud of our students who acted responsively in reporting this matter.”

Reached over email, Ramsey said all questions need to go through the communications department, per district policy.

Overman said, however, the principal told her she’s a mom herself and she feels like a mom to all of her students.

“Situations like this are very concerning for her as an administrator,” she said, “but also as a mom.”