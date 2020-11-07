Fort Worth teenager charged with manslaughter in Keller High senior’s shooting death

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged a 17-year-old boy with manslaughter in connection with a late October shooting death.

Alexander Holloway was reckless when he racked a gun while pointing it in the direction of Cameryn Burk, prosecutors alleged in a complaint.

Burk, 18, died on Oct. 25 of a gunshot wound in his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Burk, a senior at Keller High School, was shot in the 8000 block of North Beach Street in Fort Worth. He died about half an hour later at an emergency clinic.

Holloway’s bond was set at $25,000.

