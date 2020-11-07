Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Fort Worth PD investigating altercation outside liquor store after man shot in thigh

Fort Worth police are investigating an altercation that occurred outside of a liquor store Friday night after a man reported he was shot in the thigh.
Fort Worth police are investigating an altercation that occurred outside of a liquor store Friday night after a man reported he was shot in the thigh.

The man showed up to a police station to report an unknown individual shot him near the store, police said. He then was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police responded to the location in the 4700 block of Ramey Avenue around 7:50 p.m., according to a police call log. Officers obtained security video of an altercation outside of the liquor store involving multiple subjects, police said.

Capt. Katherine Schrader, a police spokesperson, said “due to some obscured viewing and multiple subjects” officers need to do more investigating to determine a suspect.

There were no updates as of Saturday morning, according to Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman.

