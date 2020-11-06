Teen accused of 2019 Arlington murder captured in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A man accused of murder in a November 2019 Arlington shooting was captured Thursday afternoon in Fort Worth, Arlington police said Friday.

Tevin Phillips, 19, of Fort Worth, was arrested by authorities without incident.

Phillips is accused of killing Hector Salazar, 18, in November 2019 in Arlington during an attempted robbery involving drugs.

Salazar died at the scene after a gun battle with suspects, Arlington police said.

Phillips was in the Arlington Jail on Friday, facing a charge of murder in the case.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A warrant written by Arlington Detective Julia Hall gave this account of the November 2019 shooting:

A witness told detectives that he and Salazar used social media to sell narcotics. A person contacted them and agreed to buy narcotics from them on Nov. 16, 2019, in the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive in Arlington.

Through the investigation, detectives later determined that Phillips and others planned to steal the illegal narcotics.

On that day, the witness and Salazar were waiting when a vehicle pulled up with four men, and a few of them exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Salazar returned fire, but he was fatally wounded. The witness said he saw one of the suspects fall to the ground before getting up and getting back in the car, according to the warrant. The suspects fled the scene.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

After they arrived on the scene, Arlington police were notified by Mansfield police that a man had arrived at Mansfield Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Initially, the wounded man in Mansfield told authorities that he and some friends had been walking down a street in North Richland Hills or Mansfield when unknown suspects tried to rob them and then began shooting. But that man had been wounded in the Arlington gun battle, Arlington police said.

Another witness later told detectives that he heard Phillips say the robbery went bad, according to the warrant.