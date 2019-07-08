Grand Prairie Superintendent dies after motorcycle crash while on vacation

Dr. Susan Simpson Hull, superintendent for the Grand Prairie Independent School District, died after she was injured in a motorcycle crash in Arizona. Grand Prairie Independent School District Website

Grand Prairie school district’s superintendent died after she was hurt in a motorcycle crash Monday.

Dr. Susan Simpson Hull crashed while on vacation in Arizona and died from her injuries, the school district said in a statement.

“This is a significant loss for the entire Grand Prairie ISD community as well as the education community at large,” said Burke Hall, President of the GPISD Board of Trustees, in the statement. “Over the past 12 years, Dr. Hull has made a significant impact on GPISD and helped establish our reputation around the globe. She also made a lasting difference in school children around Texas through her advocacy and creativity. She will be sorely missed.”

Hull had been superintendent of the district for 12 years and had been a superintendent for more than 20 years in five school districts. Before becoming a superintendent, Hull was a teacher, coach and principal.

Hull and her husband had four children and four grandchildren.

Hull went to East Texas State University for her bachelor and master degrees and attended University of Texas at Tyler for her superintendent certification, according to the school district. She also received her Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University in 2003.

In 2005, Hill was the Texas Superintendent of the Year and received a Gubernatorial Appointment to the State Board of Educator Certification, where she served for two years.