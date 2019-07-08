Body of Olney school teacher found near lake; Texas Rangers investigating as homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Olney high school teacher’s death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found near a lake Sunday.

Manuela Sabine Allen, 49, was found dead at Lake Cooper on Sunday afternoon. The Texas Rangers are investigating her death, according to the Times Record News.

Allen was a German and English teacher at the high school, according to the school district’s website.

As of Monday afternoon, police had no suspects, a Department of Public Safety sergeant told the Times Record News.

The school where Allen worked posted about her death on Facebook on Monday.

“This is a tragic loss to the staff and students of Olney ISD. The circumstances surrounding her death are terrible to contemplate, but we have the utmost confidence in the current investigation by law enforcement. We hope that all who are grieved by Mrs. Allen’s passing will find peace,” the post said.

According to Allen’s Facebook page, she was originally from Germany.