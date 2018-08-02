Texans: Ready to head back to school? Check this out first.

Are you ready to go back to school?

Those lazy summer days are almost gone as teachers and principals begin to draft lesson plans, decorate classrooms and gear up for a new year of teaching.

In fact, students in Kennedale and Cleburne will head back to school as early as Aug. 13, although many districts — including Fort Worth and Arlington — won’t head back until Aug. 20.

But there’s already work to be done: Band and football practices, registering students online, transition camps to new schools, picking up new schedules.

Families are urged to check their school or district websites to find out what paperwork and supplies are expected for the first day of school.

Here’s a look at some information you need before students head back to school. And here’s a look at some Star-Telegram stories that may help.

Starting dates

When asked why Kennedale students head back to school so early, spokeswoman Tracy Williams said: “It’s not new to us.”

Kennedale had a similar school calendar last year, she said, noting that the district ends classes before the Memorial Day holiday. Their school calendar, which has fewer single off days during the school year, lets them add a second week-long break during the spring semester.

In Texas, the first day of school can’t start earlier than the fourth Monday of August, which this year is Aug. 27. However, many districts are able to start classes before that date after seeking to be Districts of Innovation, including many local districts.

At Azle, Godley, Granbury, Keller and Mansfield schools, students start on Aug. 15. Next up: Everman students, who have an Aug. 16 start day.

The first day of class for students in the Fort Worth school district — the county’s largest — is Aug. 20.

Other districts that start Aug. 20, include Arlington, Birdville, Burleson, Castleberry, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Joshua, Springtown, Southlake Carroll and Lake Worth. Aledo and Northwest students start classes on Aug. 27.

School districts beginning the semester on Aug. 21, include Crowley and White Settlement. And some area districts start classes on Aug. 23, including Weatherford.

Getting ready

