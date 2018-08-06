Texans: Shop tax-free for clothes, school supplies Aug. 10-12. Here’s how

Texans: It’s that one time of year you get to go shopping — and know that you’ll save money.
This is tax-free weekend, also known as the back-to-school sales-tax free weekend.
But it’s not just for students.
Anybody buying clothes, shoes, and school supplies can save on the tax between Friday, Aug. 10, and midnight Sun., Aug. 12.
Just make sure that you buy items that cost less than $100 — and are on the temporary tax-free sales list.
Parents are expected to spend about $684.79 per child on back-to-school clothes and supplies, according to the National Retail Federation.
Lawmakers began this sales tax holiday back in 1999, under then-Gov. George W. Bush. Shoppers this year are expected to save more than $90 million in local and state sales taxes.
This is the fourth and final sales tax holiday in Texas for the year. Earlier holidays were for purchases of emergency preparation supplies, Energy Star appliances and water-efficient products.
Save on these items
Among the eligible tax-free items this weekend: Shirts, shorts, jeans, pants, sweatshirts, dresses, socks, underwear, coats, nightgowns, pajamas and tennis shoes.
Other items include adult and baby diapers, household aprons, baby clothes, baseball caps and jerseys, bow ties, chef uniforms, coveralls, employee uniforms, graduation caps and gowns, leg warmers and religious clothing.
And of course, supplies such as book bags, lunch boxes, calculators, compasses, composition books, folders, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers, pencils, pens and scissors are eligible for the tax break as well.
So are binders, blackboard chalk, erasers, glue, highlighters, index cards, notebooks, rulers and protractors.
A full list of tax free items can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s website.
Tips to save money
If you’ve had qualifying items on layaway, and make the last payment this weekend, you can get it tax-free.
But do your research before heading to the stores.
Check websites, apps and circulars for information about sales — and coupons — that can help you save even more money this weekend, said Dan Rajaratnam, clinical professor of marketing at UT Dallas.
Before you go shopping, check to see what items you have at home and make a list of clothes and/or school supplies to see what you need.
But when you find a good deal — whether on shoes, clothes or school supplies — get ready to stock up.
“Some stores offer bigger discounts for spending more,” Rajaratnam said. “Kids outgrow their clothes and shoes very quickly, and this way you’ll save money on items you would be purchasing later in the year.”
And make sure you head to the stores early in the day, or late in the evening. Mid-day is the most crowded time of the day at stores.
Comments