3-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Dallas gas station, police say

A 3-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting at a gas station in Dallas on Monday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station in the 3900 block of Linfield Road. The girl was taken to Dallas Children’s Hospital, police said.

Police didn’t immediately release information on a suspect or suspects.

“This is all the information I have at this time,” a police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Police at the gas station told WFAA-TV, a Star-Telegram media partner, that a father had driven his truck to the gas station with three of his children inside. He got into an altercation with another person, WFAA-TV reported, who began firing shots.

One of the bullets hit the girl in the neck, a commander told the news station.

Her father took out his gun and fired back, but it’s unclear if anyone else was hit, according to the station.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. Monday.

WFAA-TV reported that police are looking for the shooter.