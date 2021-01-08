Suspected DWI driver arrested by SWAT after standoff blocks traffic on I-20 in Dallas

SWAT officers took a driver into custody Friday morning after he stopped his vehicle on Interstate 20 in Dallas and refused to get out following a pursuit with authorities, according to officials with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

WFAA-TV reported I-20 was temporarily closed at Polk Street in Dallas for some time due to the SWAT incident.

Part of the highway was reopened just after 11 a.m. when the driver was arrested.

Grand Prairie police had been in pursuit of the driver, who was suspected of being intoxicated. He fled from officers when they attempted a traffic stop, according to WFAA-TV.

The driver was possibly armed, according to officials at the sheriff’s office.

The driver came to a stop on I-20 at Polk Street and initially refused to come out of the vehicle.