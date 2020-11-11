Shooting suspect barricaded, in standoff with police at Fort Worth apartment building

The suspect in a shooting in Fort Worth was barricaded on Wednesday night in the hours after the violence at an apartment building, police said.

The victim was shot about 4:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Great Oak Road at the Palmetto Apartments, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

A caller to 911 reported that her father had been shot. The shooter is possibly a relative of the victim, the spokesman said.

The victim was not seriously injured, was treated at the scene and not taken to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said.

At 9 p.m., the police remained in a standoff with the suspect.

