Crime
Shooting suspect barricaded, in standoff with police at Fort Worth apartment building
The suspect in a shooting in Fort Worth was barricaded on Wednesday night in the hours after the violence at an apartment building, police said.
The victim was shot about 4:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Great Oak Road at the Palmetto Apartments, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.
A caller to 911 reported that her father had been shot. The shooter is possibly a relative of the victim, the spokesman said.
The victim was not seriously injured, was treated at the scene and not taken to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said.
At 9 p.m., the police remained in a standoff with the suspect.
