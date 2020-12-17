Arlington SWAT in standoff with man suspected of shooting at neighbor over injured dog

Arlington police were in a standoff with a man suspected of firing a gun at his neighbor Thursday, police said.

SWAT, Arlington officers and negotiators were in the 2200 block of Brigadoon Court throughout the day Thursday. Police were trying to place a suspect under arrest after a neighbor told police the man shot a gun at him, according to Arlington police. The man still refused to come out of his house as of 5 p.m.

The altercation began at about 9 a.m. when a neighbor was leaving for work and found an injured dog on the road. The man who the dog belonged to thought the neighbor had hit the dog with a car, according to Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco. The neighbor told police that the man fired a shot at him, hitting his car windshield and narrowly missing his head.

The neighbor drove away and called police, who went back to the house to serve an arrest warrant for first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police are trying to end the standoff peacefully, Ciesco said.

