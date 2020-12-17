Armed 67-year-old woman detains suspected burglars on Weatherford property, police say

A 67-year-old Weatherford woman packing a revolver thwarted a burglary by pulling out the weapon on two men who she found in a building on her family’s property, Weatherford police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at her property in southwest Weatherford.

Police responded to a burglary in progress call shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, police found the woman detaining the burglary suspects at gunpoint.

The woman could not be reached Thursday for comment.

The woman told Weatherford police she arrived home and saw a vehicle in her driveway that she did not recognize. Two other people were with her when she arrived home.

Police did not release detailed information on how the woman captured the suspects, but they said her friends helped take the men into custody.

Weatherford police said the incident occurred on private property so no license-to-carry laws would be in effect, and a police report did not state whether she had a concealed carry permit.

After the arrests, police returned the stolen property to the woman.

Weatherford police identified the suspects as Alexander Fabian Deras, 23, of Haltom City, and Eric James Trevino, 39, of Haslet.

The two remained in the Weatherford Jail on Thursday in lieu of $15,000 bail each.

The men face charges of burglary of a building, according to jail records. Trevino also is being held on drug and firearms charges out of Tarrant County.