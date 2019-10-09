Armed homeowner captures suspected burglar near his Fort Worth home, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 53-year-old armed homeowner caught a suspected burglar early Wednesday after hearing someone breaking into his truck near his Fort Worth home, police said.

The homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until patrol officers arrived.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Ray Castillo, 36, of Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth jail records. He was arrested and booked into jail shortly after 4 a.m. Castillo faces a charge of burglary of a vehicle.

Partrol officers responded to the burglary call about 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Paint Trail.

A 25-year-old woman called 911 and reported that someone had broken into her father’s truck, but her father was armed with a weapon and stopped the suspect.