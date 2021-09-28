Crime

Watch: Fort Worth police announce arrest of man suspected in at least 5 homicides

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Fort Worth police explained how their investigation led to the arrest of a man suspected of killing and dismembering three people.

The bodies of a man and two women were found burned in a dumpster off Bonnie Drive in west Fort Worth on Sept. 22.

Investigators said the suspect, Jason Thornburg, 41, also confessed to killing another man who died in a house fire on Valentine Street in Fort Worth in May, and a victim in another state who police have not publicly identified.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 2:54 PM.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use