Burned, dismembered bodies found in dumpster fire near Fort Worth business, police say

Body parts from three people were discovered in a dumpster fire outside of a Fort Worth business, Fort Worth police said Friday.

The three bodies were found Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive.

Fort Worth police said the bodies were of an unknown child, a young woman or teen-aged girl and a man identified as David Lueras, 42.

Lueras had been known to frequent the Dallas area and he had ties to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford area.

The bodies were burned and heavily dismembered, Fort Worth police said, and there are body parts unaccounted for.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a dumpster fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive.

As they extinguished the blaze, firefighters found the three bodies.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Fort Worth police said the dismembered condition of the bodies is making identification difficult.

Authorities are asking for help in the investigation of the three victims who were victims of a homicide. Detectives said they were searching for details related to a missing person or persons fitting the description of the victims.

Anyone with information should call Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O’Brien at 817-392-4338. Callers can also contact the homicide unit at 817-392-4330. Residents can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.

