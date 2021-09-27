Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? Find out using this map.

In the second full week in September, 953 crimes were recorded in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map created with police department data that the city released.

The five crimes recorded most often were theft (143), assault (99), criminal mischief (90), penal code offense (76) and auto theft (68) and according to the data for Sept. 12-Sept. 18.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.