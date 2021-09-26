Crime

Three people shot overnight in West 7th area, Fort Worth police say

Three people were shot around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Seventh Street in Fort Worth, according to police.

The condition of those shot is unknown, and police said they do not have any suspects in custody.

Police said officers in the area were notified around 2:10 a.m. that three people were shot near the intersection of Norwood and Bledsoe streets. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found three people shot.

The victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not have any other information to release.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. | Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service