Crime
Amber Alert activated for missing 6-year-old last seen in Pearland, Texas
An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for 6-year-old Amari Baylor, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Country Place Parkway in Pearland, Texas, on Thursday.
Baylor was last seen around 7:50 p.m. wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes, according to information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A gray SUV with an unknown make and model has been posted in association with Baylor’s disappearance. The vehicle has an orange license plate and a triangle shaped decal on the rear window, according to the alert.
Anyone with information on Baylor’s location should call the Pearland, Texas police at 281-997-4100.
Comments