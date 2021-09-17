Amber Alert activated for missing 6-year-old last seen in Pearland, Texas

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for 6-year-old Amari Baylor, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Country Place Parkway in Pearland, Texas, on Thursday.

Amari Baylor was last seen on County Place Parkway in Pearland, Texas Thursday. Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

Baylor was last seen around 7:50 p.m. wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes, according to information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A gray SUV with an unknown make and model has been posted in association with Baylor’s disappearance. The vehicle has an orange license plate and a triangle shaped decal on the rear window, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on Baylor’s location should call the Pearland, Texas police at 281-997-4100.

