25-year-old Benbrook man killed in fatal car accident in Weatherford, officials say

A 25-year-old Benbrook man was killed in a car accident in Weatherford on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

At about 10 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in western Parker County near the highway exit for Brock, according to a DPS spokesperson.

Troopers learned that Benbrook resident Elijah Verdun was traveling west on I-20 and, for an undetermined reason, left the roadway, struck a guardrail and ended up back into the westbound lane. His car was disabled in the roadway with no lights activated.

Another driver, a 21-year-old Mansfield resident, was traveling west and was not able to see the disabled car in time to avoid a collision, police said. The driver struck Verdun’s vehicle in the rear, and Verdun was killed at the scene.

The other driver was treated for undisclosed injuries at the scene and released, police said.

