Watch: Fort Worth woman thanks Grand Prairie officers who reunited her with stolen dog

On Wednesday afternoon, two Grand Prairie police officers responded to a call about an unattended vehicle at a gas station on Arkansas Lane and were surprised to find a Golden Retriever in the SUV.

The officers soon found out the dog and car belonged to a woman in Fort Worth who had been frantically searching for them since the vehicle was stolen with the dog inside on Tuesday.

At a press conference Thursday at the Grand Prairie Police Department, Makenzie Koch, a former TCU soccer player, thanked Officers Gray and Monroe for reuniting her with her dog, Riggins.