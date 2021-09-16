Fort Worth
Silver Alert: Missing 81-year-old Fort Worth man last seen on Jacob Court in Ridgmar
Fort Worth police are looking for 81-year-old Charles Edward McKinney, who was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jacob Court.
A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for McKinney, whose family believes he is lost and in danger, according to a Fort Worth Police Department missing person post.
McKinney was last seen driving a gray Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas license plates DDK-8585, according to the post.
Anyone with information on McKinney’s disappearance should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
