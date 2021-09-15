Fort Worth

72-year-old legally blind man missing, last seen in Fort Worth Highland Hills neighborhood

Fort Worth police are searching for 72-year-old Dale Allen Surrett, who was last seen in the 1400 block of Glasgow Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

missingpersonSept.1_fitted.jpeg
Dale Allen Surrett was last seen in a black SUV with a woman named Christel Williams on Sept. 13. Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department

According to a critical missing person alert, Surrett is legally blind and police are worried for his safety. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, beige shorts and black tennis shoes and was seen with a woman named Christel Williams in a black SUV with a gray or white door on the front passenger side.

Williams does not have a personal relationship with Surrett but was at one time employed by a service provider company, police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura said.

missingpersonSept.15,_fitted.jpeg
Surrett was last seen with Christel Williams in a black SUV with a gray or white front passenger door. Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department
Anyone with information about Surrett’s disappearance should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2020, where she worked at the campus paper, The Shorthorn, for two years. She is passionate about accurate, easy to understand reporting.
