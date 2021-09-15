Crime
What Fort Worth crimes happened near you? This map shows 896 for the start of September
There were 896 crimes recorded by the Fort Worth Police Department from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, according to collected city data.
The highest reported crime was theft at 115. Two homicides were reported during this time period.
The compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.
The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.
The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.
