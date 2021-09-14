Crime

Fort Worth police search for unidentified Valero robbery suspects near Benbrook

Fort Worth police are looking for two unidentified suspects involved in a robbery at a Valero gas station at 4625 Benbrook Highway.

On Thursday, two men came into the store around 3 p.m.; one, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the register, according to a police statement. The second suspect stole money from a counting machine behind the counter.

Police released images of the suspects from surveillance video.

One man had a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen walking through the West Wind Apartments at 4300 Old Benbrook Road.

robberysuspectValero_fitted.jpeg
One suspect, armed with a handgun, has a tattoo on his left arm. Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department
The other suspect was wearing a white Dallas Cowboys jersey with a black and green Boston Celtics hat.

robberysuspectValero2_fitted.jpeg
The second suspect, wearing a white Dallas Cowboys jersey, stole money from the counting machine behind the counter. Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call 817-392-4374.

